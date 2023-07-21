The two, together with the internationals, started training last Monday and will play the last test before leaving for Japan on Sunday

Andrea Ramazzotti – MILAN

It is the day of Davide Frattesi and Marcus Thuram. In the friendly match against Pergolettese, scheduled for 6pm at the Pinetina (match behind closed doors; live on Inter TV), the two new signings will wear the Nerazzurri shirt for the first time. Tuesday was the turn of Bisseck and Di Gennaro, who started preparing last Thursday or the first day of the rally, while now it’s the turn of the blue and the French who so far are the flagships of the transfer campaign orchestrated by Marotta, Ausilio and Baccin.

NEW SAP — The opponent, Pergolettese, will participate in the next Serie C championship and therefore the match will have relative value, above all in light of the fact that the Nerazzurri have been working for a scarce week (just 4 racing days in Appiano for the internationals). Yet at this moment there is great expectation on the part of the fans to see at work not so much the veterans from the final in Istanbul, but the new faces, those who numerically in the squad will replace Brozovic (aka Frattesi) and Dzeko (Thuram). See also Conte: "Congratulations to Milan. Tonight they decided an episode, but it's not over..."

SNAP AT MILAN — Both, the former Sassuolo and the former Borussia Monchengladbach, were snatched from Milan (the midfielder had also been followed insistently by Roma and Juventus…) and therefore seeing them wearing the Nerazzurri shirt gives the fans special sensations. Let’s say they start… with an extra bonus compared to normal purchases. Because they both chose Inter and not their cousins. In theory, Frattesi will be Barella’s alter ego, but Inzaghi clarified during the presentation press conference that the two, as has already happened in the national team, can also play together. Thuram, who has taken the number 9 shirt, is currently the starting centre-forward. If Lukaku had stayed, the son of art would have been the twelfth man, while now, whoever arrives will have to chase Marcus. That he wants to start strong right away. Against Pergolettese and then during the tour in Japan.