Quite apart from all the names of the new list leaders, party chairmen and prospective prime ministers that we have to learn by heart this summer, we have a lot to do with all those people with whom we have to sympathize in the coming weeks B&B full of love (RTL4). Eight owners of bed & breakfasts in foreign countries with a partner wish are participating. Eight. Multiply that by the number of ‘dates’ each B&B owner will receive, an average of five, and you’ve got 40 new names to remember.

Why are we presented with so many? I’m now behind, the program will continue throughout the summer, for seven weeks, with an hour-long episode every weekday. Yes, then you could use some storylines. Also tried to calculate whether something like this is a very expensive summer programming. I mean, people already live in France, Thailand and Spain, but a film crew also has to go, or do they sometimes solve that with local makers? For a few candidates, flight tickets have to be reimbursed, but the accommodation is free, because there is enough space in the B&Bs of the participants. I think it will be okay with the cost. And you’ll have fresh TV every day for a whole summer instead of reruns.

The program makers allow the viewer to get used to all the new names in a dosed manner. In the first two episodes, on Monday and Tuesday, four B&B owners are introduced, who first receive one and then another potential partner. We have Marian (68) in Portugal, Joy (25) in Spain, Walter (54) in the French Limousin and Leendert (68) in the Belgian Ardennes.

Improving intuition course

Is there anything to note about it so soon after the start of the program? Absolutely. For starters: 50 percent (two out of four) B&B owners are above average spiritually endowed. And that attracts like-minded people. There is some overlap here with my second observation: I have never learned about so many new professions in so little time. Calibration technician Anne (53) visits Walter’s tantra B&B. She is accompanied by her friend Claudia (56). Unbeknownst to each other, they had both responded to Walter’s call. By the way, they know each other from the course on improving intuition that Claudia gave.

Within two days they are completely naked with Walter in the sauna, and then, lying on the grass, they are absorbed in ‘the energy of the earth’. The whole idea of ​​love at first sight is resolutely pierced by Walter. Acute infatuation, he says, means recognizing each other’s trauma. That’s where the attraction lies. That never goes well, I get that. So he works through a list of ‘deep’ questions in the sauna. What makes you happy? What is your deepest fear?

Joy first receives graphic designer Zoë (23) on his Spanish mountain. Then comes Babette, who is a sound healer by profession. What that is becomes clearer when she falls from a tree moments later and hurts her ankle. She tries to ease her pain with the vibrations of a tuning fork. The choice of the type of tuning fork is a precision job, but she does it, she says, “intuitively.” Are these people birds of paradise, the exception to the rule? I do not think so. I see this type just too often in TV programs for that.

Another tricky point that comes up every time you put people together. The communication. Who comes back on day two of a meeting on an earlier conversation that didn’t go well? Retired social worker Loes (69) just does that. Poor Lender. At least Marian says it like it is to her date Olof (75). Talking is listening. Answer, ask questions. “Tiring.”