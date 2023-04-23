The 18 niches of the Tabarca cemetery (Alicante), the only inhabited island in the Valencian Community with 51 registered inhabitants, are full. The Alicante City Council, to which the jurisdiction of the island belongs, which is located 22 kilometers from the provincial capital and only 2.35 nautical miles from the Santa Pola lighthouse, tendered and awarded the expansion works in July last year. Nine months later, the Tabarquino cemetery, built in 1912, is still full and in a terrible state of conservation, according to the residents. This winter two people died on the island. One is already buried in Santa Pola, the same municipality where the family of Vicente López, a 78-year-old fisherman who died on December 19, keeps his ashes in the hope that “they will do the work and he can be transferred to the niche where his parents are,” says his widow, Ana López, 68.

Ani, as she is known on the island, and Vicente alternated their lives between the island and the mainland. She ran the Tabarca grocery store, which she closed after retiring, while he went out to fish. Shortly before Christmas, Vicente’s heart stopped. And the family decided to cremate it “and keep the ashes at home.” But it is a temporary solution. “As soon as there is room,” Ani continues, “we will transfer the ashes to the niche where his father was buried,” which also guards the ashes of his mother and two uncles. But the shopkeeper from Tabarquina does not only complain about the lack of space. In her opinion, the cemetery, which is located at the eastern end of the island, on the opposite side of the housing complex, is one more example of the “abandonment” to which Alicante subjects the island. “The iron door is rusty,” she recounts by phone from Tabarca, “the two people who were in charge of cleaning it have retired and there is no room for more bushes.” And to water the plants that adorn the cemetery “you have to take it in drums.” “It’s a shame,” she concludes.

“We have been warning for years that there are no niches left,” adds Carmen Martí, president of the neighborhood association. “A year ago”, she continues, “the municipal architect visited the cemetery to draw up the project”, which was finally put out to tender. The Alicante City Council approved the expansion in July last year, consisting of “the construction of a new enclosure with 20 units of niches and 19 columbariums” that will triple its capacity. The specification also included “repair work inside the cemetery and on the existing perimeter walls, which need reform and rehabilitation.” The investment amounts to 172,732.87 euros and, once the works were awarded, the forecast was that they would be carried out “in a short time”, thanks to the use of “prefabricated reinforced concrete installations”, assured at the time the councilor for Infrastructures, José Ramon Gonzalez. “The winning bidder came to specify the shipments with the boats” that connect the island with Santa Pola, recalls the neighborhood president.

Ana López, in the Tabarca cemetery, where she has not been able to bury her recently deceased husband due to lack of a niche. JOAQUIN DE HARO RODRIGUEZ

The bureaucracy, however, delayed the deadlines. “Now they tell us that since Alicante’s budgets are not approved, but extended,” explains Martí, “they cannot make expenses.” The residents met with the mayor of Alicante, Luis Barcala (PP), on March 17. And his response to the request of the tabarquinos, despite the two deaths this winter, was negative. “He has come to comment [Barcala] that we are nervous, but what we are is fed up with not paying attention to us”. Neither the 51 registered nor the many others who have installed their address on the island in low season. “The young people who can work online live there, now that there is finally a connection,” Martí asserts, “but the majority are retirees.” When the public transport line is approved, with six daily routes, which the Generalitat Valenciana has just put out to tender, “we will be able to live all year round”. Starting in June, however, life returns to the 250 houses on the island, 1,800 meters long by 450 meters wide, declared a marine reserve in 1983. “In summer there are an average of 800 or 1,000 people,” Martí calculates. , to which must be added the 3,000 tourists who can visit it every day.

Municipal sources insist that the work is tendered and awarded and will be done “yes or yes.” They allege that the delay is due to “technical issues” and that the payment will be made “with remnants of the budget.” The term, however, is not determined. “After the elections”, the municipal ones, which will be held on May 28, “it will be seen”. With which, the works, considered in July 2022 “very necessary and important” by the mayor of Infrastructures, will have been postponed for at least a whole year.