In the Alps, temperatures are rising twice as fast as the global average. The atmosphere, above 3,500 meters of altitude, is in total disequilibrium: at the end of July, the freezing point was recorded by MeteoSwiss in the Swiss Alps at 5,184 meters. An unprecedented figure. Legambiente affirms this by noting the effects of the winter 2021/2022, extremely mild and dry throughout the Italian Alps (in many areas the threshold of 100 days without rain has been exceeded). The snow on the ground, in the last ten years has undergone a constant decrease; many snow gauges already reached zero in May.

“Scientific data indicate that global warming is producing increasingly rapid and evident environmental effects in the Alps – declares Marco Giardino, vice president of the Italian Glaciological Committee – Only 2 years after the first edition of the Caravan, we will be able to directly verify the impressive changes in the in the meantime occurred on some sample glaciers; the comparison with the precious historical data that the Italian Glaciological Committee has collected since 1914 in the annual glaciological campaigns will allow us to understand the modalities of change and to evaluate the possibilities of response, in terms of mitigation and adaptation ».

The journey of Caravan of the Glaciers 2022 starts from the Miage and Pré de Bar glaciers (Mont Blanc), respectively on Wednesday 17 and Thursday 18 August. Two days, explains Legambiente, dedicated to hiking and observing glacial morphologies and recent environmental variations, but also to reflections on climate change and adaptation needs. Followed by the solemn greeting to the glacier, a tribute to the beauty and the silent work and precious service that they perform, on the first day with the author Enrico Camanni and on the second with Valerio Zanchetti, bagpiper.