cachaça She is away from television after her departure from “This is war”, but she does not stop making news, since her followers were the ones who warned of the possible pregnancy of the Brazilian model by sharing her latest photos on social networks. It is worth mentioning that, a week ago, the former reality girl shared a snapshot with her boyfriend Andre Bankoff and a description that made his fans think in the midst of speculation. “A delicious dinner, lots of laughter, connection and lots of plans,” she wrote.

In this context, the reporters from “Love and Fire” went in search of Cachaza and after approaching her to ask her about the rumors on social networks, the Brazilian stunned those present by showing her tummy. This afternoon, she will answer truthfully on the show program and provide more details.

What did Cachaza say about the pregnancy rumors?

The model and former Brazilian reality girl spoke on the “Love and Fire” program about the rumors about a pregnancy. Although the young woman longs to become a mother, she stated that she is not expecting a baby for now and is focusing on her career.

“No, I’m not (pregnant) at the moment. I would like to,” said Cachaza, and then added: “In fact, yes (she wants to be a mother), life is made to be lived, but there are plans for the future,” she said.

Who is the couple of ‘Cachaza’?

At the beginning of this year, the influencer made her romance with Andre Bankoff official through a romantic photograph published on her Instagram account.

His new partner is a renowned Brazilian actor who is also his compatriot, since he was born in Brazil. He has worked on various projects on Brazilian television and has earned the affection of the public in his country.

Cachaza with her boyfriend Andre Bankoff. Photo: Instagram

What did Carol Reali say about the “romance” between Rafael Cardozo and Rosángela?

Carol Reali spoke to a reporter from ‘Amor y Fuego’ about the alleged relationship between Rafael Cardozo and the Peruvian modelRosangela Espinoza they would have started

“I hope so, you don’t play with feelings. I would like it to be something real, ”she pointed out thebrazilian model. “Have a good time (…). With all my heart that she be happy (Rafael Cardozo), well that, and if it is with her, let it be with her or, if not, with another person, “he added.‘Cachaza’.

What did Rafael Cardozo say about Carol Reali?

The former member of “This is war“He spoke about his ex-partner and assured that he had already completely surpassedcachaçaand that all the love he felt for her in their long relationship is gone.

“There is no more love, there is no more affection. I turn the page. I am only with mine, my family, my friends whom I love and those who are not part of my life, on the side,” Rafael declared to the cameras of “America Today”.

Will Cachaza ask for half of Rafael Cardozo’s land?

On June 30, the hosts of “América hoy” commented on the time Cachaza lived with Rafael Cardozo and the things they both bought during their romance. They had law specialists as guests, and it was these who revealed that the model could request half of her ex-partner’s assets.

“What happened to the Huaral de Rafael land? Why was nothing given to Cachaza? The distribution must be equitable for both,” said specialist Katty Cachay. “50% corresponds to him. Since his separation in October last year, Cachaza has a year to be able to legally recognize his de facto union and request 50% of the properties,” replied Génesis Tapia.

