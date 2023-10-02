If someone asked what it is candy crush, we should tell him that he is two things at the same time. On the one hand, from the strictly recreational side, we would have to say that it is an addictive match-three puzzle game on a 9×9 board wrapped in a candy store setting. On the other hand, in general terms, it should be said that it is a game with more than 250 million monthly players, 2.7 billion downloads in its ten years of history and that it is the jewel in the crown of a studio, King, which established the foundations of casual mobile gaming as a service. With Candy Crush Saga (and with other mobile games like Farm Heroes either Bubble Witch) This studio, which celebrates its 20th anniversary this year, has become the King Midas of interactive entertainment and has generated, that’s it, $20 billion in revenue. “Important things are happening with technology. “Things that we want to apply to King’s games to continue growing,” Tjodolf Sommestad, the president of King, tells EL PAÍS on the occasion of the meeting that the studio has organized in London for this 20th anniversary.

In King’s offices, in the heart of the British capital, there is something of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, something like a shopping center at Christmas that is breathed throughout the year: there are stuffed animals, trinkets, a healthy Nordic camaraderie among its employees. In a colorful, carpeted room, Todd Green, CEO of Candy Crush Saga, shows something that he and the company are especially proud of: the recent level 15,000, the highest peak (for now) of a mountain that does not stop growing. In addition to letting the press play at that level, what is fascinating is seeing how Green breaks down what really matters about a video game: interactive calligraphy. It is in that philosophy “of fun in every movement” in that “speed and physicality without dead pixels”, in Green’s words, where lies the secret of candy crush. There are thousands of hours of programming and thousands of adjustments to make every move satisfying. Therein also lies the key to its addictive proposal.

“Addiction,” according to Green, is based on three keys: “Make each puzzle addictive, make the map addictive, and introduce new content.” But addiction, without quotes, is something that worries society and companies. The numbers of compulsive consumers are not large if we take into account the huge total audience of the game, but candy crush hooks up. Therein lies a large part of a success that, however, the game itself limits with “mechanisms to alert players that they are spending too much time,” according to Tjodolf Sommestad, president of King, the head of all this, who also explains in his office. Remember that part of the success of the game and the company are its unions with commercial products, such as its collaboration with the Jonas Brothers or the most recent: the movie Barbie.

Images from ‘Candy Crush’, ‘Farm Heroes’, ‘Bubble Witch’ and King’s London offices.

King’s story is that of the most gifted student among the pioneers of casual digital entertainment. He started on the Midasplayer website, a mini-game website, where many of the ideas that the company continues to apply today were sifted. In 2007, that meteorite called Facebook landed on the world and starting in 2009, Mark Zuckerberg’s social network (then the hegemonic social network) changed the rules of the game by introducing mini-games on its platform. King landed on Facebook, where he was extremely successful with games like Bubble Witch, and when smartphones arrive, the company is more than prepared to offer consumer-friendly games to the millions of new players who are suddenly connected to the digital world. The rest is history until today, and along the way King’s games have reached 5 billion downloads. Almost as if every person on the planet has played one of his games.

In the hallways, in the offices, in the interviews, in the huddles, of course, the two fashionable words resonate this year: Artificial Intelligence. King is betting big on it. Steve Collins, King’s Chief Technology Officer, is clear: “It’s the future. “It will help us in all the processes.” Today King has about 50 people dedicated entirely to AI. Why use AI in King’s games? After reflecting on AI in video games, from PacMan to black and white or the zombie game Left 4 Dead, Collins is clear: “To optimize content. To optimize the gaming experience,” he says before reminding AlphaGo, the program that in October 2015 became the first Go machine to beat a professional player. “AlphaGo is better than players, but we don’t want that: we want our AIs to be just like them. “This is how we learn,” says Collins, “to make the game more important to the player in an organic way.”

King is a titan that was acquired in 2017 by Activision (which spent $5.9 billion) and in 2022 became part of Microsoft when it in turn bought Activision for $68 billion, in a decision stopped at first ( and just these days provisionally approved) by the British regulator, ratified by the European Union and pending trial in the United States. The business envelope changes, but the philosophy remains unchanged. These days King has circulated a piece of information as curious as it is paradigmatic: if the distance of all the movements of our thumb completed in candy crush During the last five years, it would circle the world almost seven times. If we take into account that each of those swipes Measuring just over a centimeter, that gives a measure of the global fever for a game (and a studio) that seems to come straight from the mind of Roal Dahl. Only this time the chocolate factory is still running smoothly and Willy Wonka doesn’t even remotely have a successor on the horizon.

You can follow BABELIA on Facebook and xor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.