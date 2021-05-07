In the Sverdlovsk region, the husband of the deceased girl Kristina Zhuravleva, who was a blogger on Instagram, was arrested. This was announced on May 7 by a source TASS in law enforcement agencies.

“The main version is family problems. He is in custody, “- said the source of the news agency.

Earlier that day, it became known that Dmitry Zhuravlev had confessed to the death of his wife Christina Zhuravleva, an Instagram blogger. The man said that his wife often made scandals and he could not stand it, adds E1.RU according to the source.

On May 5, it became known that the girl’s body was found near Yekaterinburg, and a criminal case for murder was initiated on this fact.

It is clarified that friends and subscribers got worried when Zhuravleva stopped regularly uploading photos. The last publication was dated April 3. A friend of the girl’s Veronika Voronina in social networks shared that the blogger had not been in touch for more than two weeks. When they managed to get through to Zhuravleva, her husband answered the phone, reporting that the girl was deliberately hiding.