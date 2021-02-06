In the Sverdlovsk region, as a result of a collision of a fuel truck with a passenger car, about a ton of kerosene spilled, the press service of the UGIBDD in the region reports.

The incident took place on the 8th km of the Nizhnie Sergi – Mikhailovsk – Arti highway in the Nizhneserginsky region. According to preliminary data, the accident injured three people, including a child, who were in a car.

“The driver of the fuel truck on the right turn of the road allowed the semi-trailer to skid. A foreign car, moving in the oncoming lane, collided with him. As a result of the collision, there was a spill of about one ton of kerosene, which was in the fuel tanker, ”writes TASS Saturday, February 6th.

At the moment, traffic on the section of the road where the accident occurred is limited. EMERCOM employees are eliminating the consequences of the fuel spill.

In January, a major fuel spill occurred on a railroad in Kungur. Residents of houses located near the scene were evacuated.