In the city of Berezovsky, Sverdlovsk region, a teenager died after drinking energy drinks and inhaling gas at a party. The regional prosecutor's office announced this on January 5.

The department clarified in its Telegram channel that the incident occurred on Thursday, January 4. According to preliminary data, a 16-year-old boy, while visiting a girl he knew, drank energy drinks and inhaled gas vapor from a lighter, after which he lost consciousness. Arriving doctors pronounced him dead.

“The prosecutor’s office of the city of Berezovsky is conducting an investigation into the death of a minor teenager born in 2007, presumably as a result of inhalation of gas fumes,” the statement says.

It is noted that the deceased boy was brought up in a complete family and was a first-year student at a technical school. He was not registered with the prevention system authorities, the department added.

The prosecutor's office intends to find out where the minor was sold energy drinks.

In November, in the Tver region, a 16-year-old teenager died as a result of poisoning with the contents of deodorant. The young man was found dead on November 18 in the entrance of a residential building. It was clarified that he was registered with the juvenile affairs unit and was also convicted of theft.