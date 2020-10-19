The Bombay High Court has asked the Information and Broadcasting Ministry (MIB) to provide information on why it has not initiated any action on complaints related to media trials in the case of the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput?

During the hearing of the case in the High Court, the NBA (News Bordercasters Association) told the court that Republic TV did not want to follow NBA rules, which led to its separation from the association and formed its own Federation News Broadcasters Federation. This information was given to the court in public interest petitions filed by media channels against the media trial in the case of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

A bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Dutta and Justice GS Kulkarni was hearing petitions seeking a stay on the media trial, which have been filed by NGOs, several individuals and former top police officials. At the hearing, senior advocate Arvind Datar, representing the NBA and NBSA (News Boarding Standards Authority), said that the self-regulatory mechanism for the channels was working diligently.

Both the entities were responding to the allegations leveled by the petitioners in the court, stating that the electronic media is conducting a media trial in the case when the police investigation is on and during this time the police are bashing, bringing out the important details of the investigation And is working to influence audience opinion. The petitions alleged that the two entities were not taking significant steps to prevent the channels from conducting media trials.

However, Datar dismissed the allegations outright saying that stern action has been taken several times. Even the transmission of channels from three days to three months has been stopped. He said, however, that the two institutions do not have any statutory power.

Datar said that all other channels have apologized and paid the fine, while Republic TV refused to do so. Another lawyer Neela Gokhale said, “Republic TV then separated from the News Broadcasters Association (NBA) and formed its own association the News Broadcasters Federation.” Has supported a system of self-regulation for news broadcasters.

(With input from PTI)