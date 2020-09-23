Apart from great acting, TV actor Karan Patel is also known for his talk with impunity. In the meanwhile, Karan has targeted Kangana Ranaut in the same gestures regarding Sushant Singh Rajput case. Karan Patel has not written Kangana’s name in one of his Instagram stories but has mentioned both films ‘Tanu Weds Manu’ and ‘Tanu Weds Manu Returns’.

Karan wrote in his Insta story- ‘I always wondered why the hero in both’ Tanu Weds Manu ‘1 and 2, who wants to run away from his wife? I understood the meaning of this today, brother, you are watching the mental balance of that wife today in the news.

See Karan Patel’s Instagram Story-

Even before this, Karan Patel has targeted Kangana for nepotism. In an interview to the Times of India, Karan had said, ‘An actress is talking about nepotism these days. If I am not wrong, they have started their production house some time ago. He is a very big star, so why did he not sign Sushant Singh Rajput for his film. She took Sonu Sood and later someone else, so she forgot about Sonu Sood. ‘

Karan had further said, ‘He has his own production house and only your family members are watching the business. Why didn’t you hire new people? Why didn’t you hire a new person for the production house who had an MBA degree?