Residents whose apartments survived after a gas explosion in a five-story residential building in Novosibirsk were allowed inside to collect things. This was announced on February 10 by the governor of the Novosibirsk region Andrey Travnikov in his Telegram channel.

The head of the region noted that the order of access to the preserved apartments was agreed with the rescuers so that people could take what they need: documents, money, medicines and small valuables.

“In addition, police guards of the entire house have been organized on a permanent basis to prevent unauthorized access,” Travnikov said.

As Olga Nezamayeva, head of the department for social policy of the city hall, added in a conversation with reporters, the victims of the gas explosion will receive new apartments, which will already have all the necessary furniture.

Earlier, on February 10, the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations for the Novosibirsk Region reported that emergency services rescued 14 people, including a child, from the rubble after a gas explosion. Of these, nine people with varying degrees of injuries were taken to medical facilities. According to Izvestia’s source, the death toll from the explosion is 14 people.

An explosion of domestic gas occurred on February 9 at around 7:43 (3:43 Moscow time) in a five-story panel building on Lineinaya Street. The entrance to the house collapsed, 30 apartments were destroyed. The explosion was followed by a fire on an area of ​​300 square meters. m. Employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia on February 10 completed the analysis of the rubble of a residential building. The collapse area was 200 square meters. m.

On the fact of the incident, a criminal case was initiated under Part 3 of Art. 238 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Provision of services that do not meet security requirements”). According to him, two people were detained – a 45-year-old and a 25-year-old residents of the Omsk region.

According to investigators, a few days before the incident, they were performing maintenance work on gas stoves in several apartments of the multi-storey building in which the explosion occurred. The suspects presented themselves as employees of Mezhregiongaz Service LLC.

The governor of the region declared February 10 a day of mourning for those killed in the explosion. Russian President Vladimir Putin called the incident a tragedy, expressed condolences to the families of the victims and wished recovery to the injured.