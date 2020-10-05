In the city of San Luis in northern Brazil, a tragedy struck in one of the supermarkets. According to the publication The Sun, for some unknown reason, five huge shelves with goods were piled up. The moment was captured on video. Worried people are at first alarmed when they hear an unusual noise, and then, seeing how tall metal structures fall one after another according to the domino principle, they run away in panic.

Bystanders helped the firefighters to clear the rubble and pull out the victims. The rescue operation lasted all night – over 11 hours.

As it became known, 21-year-old employee of the store Elane de Oliveira Rodriguez died under the rubble. Eight more people, including customers and staff, were injured. Six of them were hospitalized.

Cousin Elane said that she only recently got the job and was happy. Her job was to put the goods on the shelves.

An investigation is underway. There is a suspicion that the incident could have been accidentally provoked by one of the forklifts.

