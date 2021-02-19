The return of football brought enormous relief to fans who couldn’t wait to see their teams again. However, fans still could not return to cheer on their love club in person. From the field, the traditional encouragement and support of each fan was now transformed through social networks. In this way, the popularity of each team can be measured taking into account how it is positioned in each social network by measuring the “interactions” and “amount of mentions” it has with its followers.

That is why, Kantar IBOPE Media took a measurement in January to see who takes the top of the tournament of the social media through the “Ranking of Engagement del Fútbol Argentino. “In this work, measurements were made of the five most popular social networks: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok. And thus find the place that each club occupies in digital folklore.

First, it should be noted that the Club Atlético Boca Juniors is the one who leads this ranking with almost 19 million mentions and interactions with his fans. Back, but very close, it follows River plate, which thanks to its advantage on Facebook and on its heels on Twitter, YouTube and TikTok, positioned itself as second on the table with almost 18 million interactions.

Boca leads the ranking of mentions and interactions. Photo: Kantar IBOPE Media.

The Millionaire had almost 500 thousand more relationships with its users on Facebook than the Xeneize. In this social network he takes advantage and also has more followers than his classic rival. However, with Instagram, Twitter, Youtube and Tiktok, the Ribera club made a difference and separated from those of Nuñez since it generated more back and forth with its fans. It is said, the classic is also played through the networks.

Thus, behind the greatest rivals in Argentine football that take the biggest numbers are San Lorenzo, Independiente, Racing, Talleres de Córdoba and Estudiantes de la Plata.

Boedo’s set exceeds 2 million interactions in networks and is ranked third in the list, surpassing one million mentions on Facebook. From behind appears Independent Y Racing, to complete the fourth and fifth place, respectively.

TikTok, the novelty in local football clubs. Photo: Clarín Archive.

Cordoba workshops Y La Plata students They rank sixth and seventh, and are the last to exceed one million interactions in total. The Top ten they complete it Rosario Central, Newell’s Old Boys and Gimnasia y Esgrima de La Plata.

The championship of social networks is played and strong, and it is also exciting. The novelty in recent times is TikTok. The Chinese video-sharing platform became popular during the pandemic and already 75% of top-flight clubs have an official profile there. What’s more, Boca and River already have more followers on this network than on their own official YouTube channels.

In addition, in Argentina, Facebook is the social network with the highest amount of volume in terms of subscriptions to club pages, that is, the one preferred by fans to follow their institution. In second place appear Instagram and Twiter that are practically in a “virtual tie”.

