Starting the holidays with a bit of yoga, exploring the Mar Menor on foot, swimming along a large part of the Cartagena coast and seeing some of the legends of Real Madrid in action are plans proposed by the Department of Sports for this torrid summer. The City Council currently has more than twenty sporting events confirmed for the months of June, July and August, both for exercising in the open air and for collaborating with such necessary causes as lack of food and skin cancer.

The sports blackout never reaches Cartagena. These hot weeks invite you to be aware of the Efesé signings, the first Jimbee training sessions and the new faces that will make up the Cebé squad for a new season in the LEB Silver basketball category, if possible in the shadow of a good beach bar But also to enjoy with the family the numerous sports activities scheduled in a busy summer calendar.

Nod to Easter



Low, medium and high level races already await lovers of ‘running’ in Cartagena. This Saturday, five hundred people are summoned to travel seven kilometers of great visual impact between Playa Paraíso and Playa Honda. The ninth edition of Paraíso Extrem awaits from eight in the afternoon to discover a tour of this part of the Mar Menor.

This Saturday the Paraíso Extrem tours a part of the Mar Menor environment, an aperitif to the popular Cross Country of Cabo de Palos

The test starts from the La Manga sports complex and retains its solidarity character, because all participants can donate products to the food bank of the Region of Murcia. There will also be a zero line to collaborate with the organization: the Association of the Appearance of Jesus to the Disciples on the Road to Emmaus, which will also star in the poster for Holy Week in 2024. The number costs 12 euros and can be purchased until day 15 at the web address ‘alcanzatumeta.es’. The race is scored for the Murcian Athletics Federation (FAMU) and includes modalities for the little ones.

THE PROGRAMING

June

XI Cross Paraiso Extreme (day 17). Chess school circuit (17). Melanoma Solidarity March (18). Kayak tournament (18). Outdoor yoga classes for the international day (21). Regional and national Colombiculture Championship (from July 23 to 8). Soccer 7 ‘Kids Cup’ Championship (26 to 30). Junior road cycling championship (from 29 to 2). Congress of United Hobbies of the Peñas del Efesé (from 30 to 1).

July

National 3×3 basketball tournament (day 1). La Azohía Solidarity Journey (16). Cross of Cabo de Palos (29).

August

XIX Mining Cross of Llano del Beal (day 5). III La Azohía Solidarity Aquathlon (6). Lucero Trail of Perín (12). XXVIII Ascent to the Fuente del Sapo de El Algar (26). Regional spearfishing championship in Cala Reona (27).

This edition of the Paraíso Extrem, therefore, is the appetizer to recharge the batteries before another exciting calendar of asphalt and mountain races. The Cabo de Palos Cross Country is already a classic summer, capable of concentrating thousands of runners around the lighthouse for twelve years. With a 6.5-kilometer route, the race celebrates thirteen fairly consolidated editions on July 29. This week, in fact, already exceeded 400 registered. There are 1,200 numbers available until June 30. They cost 12 euros in adult mode and are available at ‘alcanzatumeta.es’. Otmane Rauge and Mercedes Velasco, winner of the Ruta de las Fortalezas 2023, will seek to repeat the victory on cabopalero soil.

9.6 kilometers hard



In Algarean territory, almost at the gates of the Carthaginians and Romans, the classic climb to the Fuente del Sapo awaits. On August 26, the Cartagena council of El Algar will host the twenty-eighth edition of a tough 9.6-kilometre test, which has the particularity of being mixed and combining asphalt and dirt.

Three crossings in La Manga and La Azohía will help autistic groups, therapy animals and rare diseases

From Avenida Filipinas, the climb to the Fuente del Sapo is every year the finishing touch to the summer races. The Llano del Beal mining cross, on August 5; and the Lucero Trail of Perín, on the 12th, represent the set-up for the demanding Algarean event.

Boys and girls also have a wide range of possibilities to spend the summer entertaining. The Palacio de Deportes hosts this Saturday the last day of the school chess circuit and on August 1 the ‘Giants’ national championship, 3×3 basketball, begins under the baton of the renowned coach Gustavo Aranzana, until recently in charge of the Cebé bench Cartagena. Before, from the 26th to the 30th, the reopened field of the 82 World Cup hosts a soccer tournament with more than 1,200 children from 8 to 18 years old. The legend of Real Madrid, José Emilio Amavisca, sponsors the competition as one of the great claims.

As tastes are colors, adults and children will also be able to enjoy the color that the streets of the historic center will have with the national congress of supporters clubs. The visit to the El Batel auditorium by the president of LaLiga, Javier Tebas, on July 1 is an important moment for the sport of Cartagena. A kayak competition in the waters of the port, two and a half hours of yoga in front of the old CIM and a hike to raise awareness about melanoma, next Sunday, stand out in a busy month of June without the need to go to the coast.

A college in India



It will also be possible to dive into the water not only to alleviate the high temperatures, but also for a good cause. For the first time, the Brazadas Solidarias project organizes a crossing in La Manga next Sunday (at 10:00 a.m.).

The participants will swim 3,000 meters, from the Entremares hotel to the Levante beach. Registrations at 17 euros close on Wednesday. The proceeds will be used to build an educational center in Dornala (India). Another appointment in La Azohía, on July 16, will help rare disease and animal therapy groups. And another on August 6, on the beach of San Ginés, will support the Asteamur association.