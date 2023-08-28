In Lyubertsy, rescuers helped workers who fell into the mine along with the elevator from the height of the third floor, informs GKU MO “Mosoblpozhspas”.

The rescue service was contacted by local residents who became eyewitnesses of the incident. Rescuers descended into the mine and, fixing the victims on hard shields, evacuated them to the ambulance. The injured have been hospitalized.

Regional Prosecutor’s office and GSU of the Investigative committee Russia is conducting checks on this fact.

Regional Prosecutor's office and GSU of the Investigative committee Russia is conducting checks on this fact.