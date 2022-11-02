In the Moscow region, the schedule of buses and trains will change on National Unity Day. On Tuesday, November 2, it was reported on site regional ministry of transport.

So, on November 4, public transport in the region will work according to the weekend schedule. On November 5 and 6, electric trains and buses will run at the regular time on Saturday and Sunday.

7,000 buses will operate on the routes all days. Electric trains on November 3 will run according to the Friday schedule, and on November 4 and 5 – according to the Saturday schedule. Additional point adjustments have been made to the schedule of some trains, the TV channel notes. “360”.

Fares on some CPPC express trains with seats will be optimized from November 3rd to 7th. The cost can either increase or decrease.

It is noted that security measures have been strengthened throughout the transport network of the Moscow Region. The regional Ministry of Transport asked passengers to plan trips in advance and check the current schedule, which is available on the official websites of carriers.

“Urban Farm” at VDNKh in Moscow will hold a special program in honor of National Unity Day. Muscovites and guests of the capital are invited to get acquainted with the farming and culinary culture of the regions of Russia and pay tribute to traditions – the program includes folk festivals with old games, as well as master classes in cooking regional dishes and tasting farm products, the city news agency notes “Moscow”.

On November 1, the leading meteorologist of the Hydrometeorological Center Marina Makarova spoke about the weather in Central Russia during the November holidays. So, partly cloudy is expected, the air temperature at night will be from 0 to -5 degrees, in the daytime – from 0 to +5 degrees, writes RT. On November 6, there will be a chance of light precipitation. The wind will be light throughout the holidays.

Earlier, labor law expert Tatyana Nechaeva recalled the long weekend in early November. According to her, the national holiday – National Unity Day – falls on Friday, November 4, writes NSN. Since it is marked as a day off in the production calendar, the Russians will work until November 3, and rest from November 4 to 6.