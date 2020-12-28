In the Moscow region, a new section of the Central Ring Road (TsKAD), covering about 170 kilometers, was launched. Reported by the agency “Moscow”…

Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin, speaking at the ceremony, declared the facility to be a landmark not only for Moscow and the Moscow region, but for the whole country. “Today we are launching important sections along the main course, so we launched 310 kilometers this year and we will open another 25 kilometers in 2021,” he added.

Vyacheslav Petushenko, chairman of the board of the state-owned company Avtodor, said that until January 11, travel along the 170-kilometer section of the Central Ring Road will be free – he called this decision a New Year’s gift.

The Central Ring Road is one of the largest projects in recent years to create transport infrastructure, which will not only relieve Moscow and boost the development of the region, but also become a springboard for major international transport corridors to Europe. Work on the Central Ring Road is included in the national project “Comprehensive Plan for the Modernization and Expansion of the Main Infrastructure”, calculated until 2030.

To date, sections of the Central Ring Road have already been put into operation as part of the Central Ring Road-3 and, partially, the Central Ring Road-5. It is known that TsKAD-5 is the only section that motorists can use for free. In addition, four more sections of the high-speed road are being opened, including the Central Ring Road-4, which connects the M7 Volga and M4 Don highways. Part of the Central Ring Road-1 is also open.

Among other things, traffic was launched along the section of the Central Ring Road between the M10 “Russia” and M11 “Neva” highways.

