In Pushkino near Moscow, an electric train collided with a taxi. This was reported on Sunday, December 4, in the press service of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations in the Moscow Region.

“A suburban electric train and a passenger car collided on the Zeleny Bor – Ivanteevka stretch in the urban district of Pushkino as a result of a violation of traffic rules,” the report says. message.

There was no fire, there was no fuel spill, the railway track was not damaged, the contact lines were not damaged, the department added.

It is reported that nine pieces of equipment and 26 rescuers were sent to the scene. According to information TASSTwo people were injured in the incident.

Earlier, on November 29, the train collided with a truck on the Savelovsky direction of the Moscow Railways. As a result of the collision, two cars of the electric train derailed, and several poles of the contact network were also damaged.