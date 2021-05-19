The operator of an electric scooter rental service in the Moscow region has limited their speed to 20 kilometers per hour. It is reported by RIA News with reference to the ministries of transport and road infrastructure of the region.

It is clarified that to date, speed limits and rules for driving scooters have not been spelled out in the traffic rules, but a bill containing these provisions has been discussed since 2019.

The ministry, in turn, proposes to call electric scooters, gyro scooters and mono-wheels “means of individual mobility.” For the entire group of such vehicles, it is proposed to set a speed limit for movement in pedestrian zones at 20 kilometers per hour.

Last summer, an electric scooter driver hit a pedestrian in Moscow. From the impact, the woman flew several meters and fell to the asphalt. She was later diagnosed with various injuries. A case was opened against the owner of the scooter.

