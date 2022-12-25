In Dzerzhinsk near Moscow, a car driver demolished several cars in a parking lot. Video from the scene of the incident published Telegram-channel “Moscow 24”.

The footage from the scene of the accident shows that the driver lost control and at high speed rammed several cars standing in one row. Eyewitnesses also recorded that the luggage compartments and rear parts of the bodies were damaged in the affected cars.

Earlier on the night of December 25, the driver of a Toyota RAV4 carsharing car drove through an intersection at a prohibitory traffic light and collided with two cars. The drivers of the two vehicles involved in the accident were hospitalized with various injuries.