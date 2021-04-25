The body of a 14-year-old girl with a rope around her waist was found in a gutter in Bronnitsy, informs Main Investigation Department of the Investigative Committee of Russia for the Moscow Region.

According to preliminary data, the day before she promised a friend to find a backpack, which she dropped into a ditch at the beginning of the month.

Now investigators are interviewing eyewitnesses who found the body of a teenager, as well as friends and classmates of the deceased. In addition, video was removed from surveillance cameras.

In March, a 13-year-old teenager committed suicide after an argument with his mother. Presumably, the student was scolded by his mother for poor studies and hobby for computer games.

