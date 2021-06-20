In the Moscow region, 1,638 infected coronaviruses were detected per day, which became a record figure for the region since the beginning of the pandemic. On Sunday, June 20, reports TASS…

The total number of COVID-19 cases registered in the Moscow region since the onset of the spread of the disease was 290,542. According to the operational headquarters, 955 people have recovered. 6342 patients died, of which 13 – in the last 24 hours.

In total, 17,611 new cases of coronavirus were detected in Russia over the past day. Died 450 infected, recovered 8629. Most of the new infected were found in Moscow – 8305 people.

The mayor of the capital, Sergei Sobyanin, said that cases of re-infection with COVID-19 have been identified, including after vaccination. According to him, this is due to the Indian strain of the virus: the level of immunity from this mutation should be twice as high as compared to the Wuhan version.