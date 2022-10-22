The remains of 174 Soviet soldiers who died during the Great Patriotic War were reburied in the Moscow Region. This was reported on October 22 by the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.

The solemn ceremony took place at the military memorial in the village of Mokroe, Mozhaisk district.

“The remains of the dead Red Army soldiers were reburied with military and spiritual honors,” the department stressed.

During the events, a mourning meeting was held, it was attended by military personnel, government officials, clergy, members of search organizations, veterans and descendants of the dead.

For many years, search engines have been working to create a legal framework, organize the search for unburied dead soldiers, establish their names and bury them with military honors, they noted during the rally. The state information system “Memory of the People” was also created, thanks to which the work of identifying the names of the fallen defenders of the Fatherland was significantly facilitated.

In early May, in the Oryol region, a solemn reburial of the remains of 58 Red Army soldiers, which were found during the “Memory Watch”, was held.

The search engines then found only one medallion with the name Ivan Ivanovich Peregubov. A native of the Voronezh region died in 1943 in the vicinity of the village of Krivtsovo.