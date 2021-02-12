Acting Minister of Agriculture and Food of the Moscow Region Sergei Voskresensky said that veterinarians from the Moscow Region Ministry of Agriculture found bags of paint that had stained stray dogs, reports RIA News…

Earlier there was information that in Podolsk several dogs smeared with dry paint and their coat turned green. Animal rights activists also said that the green dye in which the animals get dirty is not dangerous for them.

Voskresensky clarified that the dogs were found in Podolsk on Pleshcheevskaya Street, near house No. 35. After surveying the area, an abandoned utility block was found 200 meters away from the dogs, in which there were bags of dry green paint. In this utility block, dogs sleep next to the bags. The minister stressed that all dogs with tags are not aggressive.