In the city of Dzerzhinsky near Moscow, graffiti was noticed on a sheer wall of a quarry. Shared pictures of the drawing Telegram-channel “Podmoskovye today”. Unknown people engraved a cat’s face on the “rock”. The serious appearance of the animal caused a variety of associations among users.

“At a quarry in Dzerzhinsky, someone engraved a miracle cat. Who is the author of this work is unknown, but the object already attracts a large number of residents and guests of the city, ”the channel says.

“King of the Hill!”, “The object is now under protection”, “Oh, it’s me on Monday morning”, “Terrible cat,” the channel’s followers reacted to what they saw. One of the subscribers was puzzled by the question of how the author of the image could climb into such a dangerous place.

Earlier in the Moscow region, they noticed the “yacht of Captain Vrungel”. A picture of the vehicle posted online shows that it was once called Pobeda, but the first two letters were painted over.