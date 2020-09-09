Out of doors cinema surroundings lit up within the Moscow area, experiences TASS…

Representatives of the regional GU EMERCOM of Russia reported to the company’s correspondents.

It’s recognized that the set fireplace befell on the territory of “Glavkino” on the twenty sixth kilometer of Novorizhskoe freeway. In keeping with the ministry, the fireplace unfold over an space of ​​800 sq. meters.

For the time being, fireplace brigades are working on the scene. There have been no experiences of casualties.

Observe that earlier within the village of Gorki Leninskiye within the Moscow area, there was additionally a hearth in a warehouse with film units.