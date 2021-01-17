The prosecutor’s office of Dmitrov near Moscow began checking after the death of a child on a playground in the village of the Ostankino state farm, reports TASS…

A 7-year-old boy caught a scarf while riding downhill and died.

According to the agency, the boy played with his 9-year-old sister. The children tied a scarf to the railing of the slide so that after the descent they could climb up on it. The child forgot to remove the other end of the scarf from his neck and rolled down the hill.

When the girl found an immobile brother, she tried to help him herself, and then turned to a passerby.