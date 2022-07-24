Residents of Ramenskoye near Moscow noticed a car with a funeral wreath on the windshield. Photo posted in the group In contact with “Ramenskoye” one of the eyewitnesses.

According to the author of the post, the car was seen on Molodezhnaya Street. On the wreath there is an inscription in gold letters “From comrades”. In addition, the car’s wheels were punctured, said a resident of the Moscow region.

Users in the comments immediately began to speculate for what purpose the funeral wreath was placed on the car. Most commentators agreed that in this way the residents took revenge on the driver for some misconduct. Others noted that this could be arranged for non-payment of the debt.

In addition, one of the group members wrote that the car belongs to the deceased person and the comrades, laying artificial flowers, thus honored his memory. However, this information was denied in the community, saying that the car belongs to a woman, and that everything is in order with her. It also turned out that the wreath had already been removed from the car. However, this funeral ritual remains unknown.

