Intermark Real Estate: the volume of supply of expensive housing in the Moscow region has become a record

In the primary market of the Moscow region, the volume of supply of high-budget suburban real estate has significantly increased. In January, 260 lots were available for sale, which is 35 percent more than in the same period in 2021. This is stated in a study by Intermark Real Estate, reports “Kommersant”.

In 2022, sales began in six projects – this is a record for the last 15 years. The Metrium Premium agency links the growth of developer activity in the expensive housing market with the increased interest of citizens in living outside the city along with the onset of the pandemic. At the same time, the geopolitical situation in 2022 corrected the dynamics. During the year, 131 primary real estate objects were sold in the Moscow region – 45 percent less than in 2021. Experts believe that this result is due, among other things, to a lack of supply.

29 percent of the new supply in the primary market falls on ready-made houses, another 71 percent – on plots with and without a contract. In 2022, the average cost of a cottage sold in the premium segment of the Moscow region increased by 59 percent, to 157.9 million rubles. Plots have risen in price by 17 percent, up to 4.9 million.

Metrium Premium and the construction company Halle House expect that the growing supply will have a positive impact on sales. At the same time, AREA experts note that not all buyers are ready to invest in housing outside the city in the face of economic and political uncertainty. For this reason, project implementation times may increase.

Previously, the Russians called megacities with the greatest demand for suburban housing. Novosibirsk turned out to be the leader – in January, 40 percent of all local homebuyers considered purchasing objects outside the city.