The district police officer was dismissed from the internal affairs bodies due to the fact that he wrote out a fake certificate, which said that the common-law wife of Sergei Zakharov, who died in an accident with the participation of Mikhail Efremov, rented him a bed, reports TASS…

As the head of the press service of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Moscow Region, Tatyana Petrova, told the agency, the leadership of the officer of the Kotelnikovsky Police Department will also be brought to disciplinary responsibility.

Recall that at one of the court hearings in the Efremov case, the actor’s defender, lawyer Elman Pashayev, read out an extract from the district police officer’s certificate that Irina Sterkhova rented out a bed to the deceased in her apartment in the Moscow region. According to the woman, she was Zakharov’s common-law wife and demanded to recognize herself as a victim.

The court rejected the petition to recognize Sterkhova as a victim, since the deceased did not have an appropriate legal relationship with her at the time of the accident.

An accident involving Mikhail Efremov occurred on the evening of June 8 on Smolenskaya Square in the center of Moscow. As a result of the accident, the driver of a domestic car, Sergei Zakharov, died, and alcohol was found in the actor’s blood. On September 8, the Presnensky court found the artist guilty. He was sentenced to eight years in prison.