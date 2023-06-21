Doctors of the Sergiev Posad regional hospital rescued a 24-year-old man who lost consciousness while swimming in a pond. This was reported in the press service of the Moscow Region Ministry of Health on Wednesday, June 21.

“As it turned out, he was resting on the pond and lost consciousness right in the water. Bystanders dragged the young man ashore, provided first aid and called an ambulance, the department told the city news agency.Moscow“.

Doctors examined the man, it turned out that he was drunk. After the incident, he developed pneumonia due to water entering his lungs.

“In order to save the patient’s life on an emergency basis, we decided to give him detoxification, infusion, vascular and antibacterial therapy,” said Marina Kozlova, head of the therapeutic department No. 2.

The patient continues treatment in the therapeutic department.

Experts reminded that in the heat you need to wear a hat, drink more water and refrain from drinking alcohol.

On June 17, in Moscow, a teenager jumped into a pond from a tree, went under water and could not swim out.

The accident occurred at a water facility in the village of Rublevo. The 15-year-old boy was in the company of his peers. The body of the drowned man was raised to the surface by rescuers, according to the website. kp.ru.