The warehouse manager “stole” toy cars worth more than 700 thousand rubles, informs Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia for the Moscow Region.

A resident of the capital stole from the warehouse where he worked, a batch of toy radio-controlled cars. A criminal case has been initiated under Article 158 of the Criminal Code of Russia (“Theft”). The man pleaded guilty and is now under house arrest and proper behavior, the department reports.

Previously, a serial burglar robbed dachas in the suburbs for hundreds of thousands of rubles.