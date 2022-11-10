Check for warm cats under the hood of cars urged car owners in the Telegram channel of the press service of the Ministry of Transport of the Moscow Region.

“It’s cold in the Moscow region, and four-legged friends need somewhere to warm up. Most often they choose a “warm place” – a car, ”the message says.

It is known that cats usually hide under the hood, as heat from the engine is stored there, as well as under the fender on the wheel. Checking these places in the car for the presence of living creatures will take several tens of seconds, but it can save the life of the beast.

When a cat was found, car owners were advised to feed the animal and take it with them. If this is not possible, the homeless person can be placed in the nearest shelter.

Previously named the average cost of preparing a car for winter. In Russia, it amounted to 5.7 thousand rubles.