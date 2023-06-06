A worker died in a vat of beer in Ramenskoye near Moscow, reports MK.RU. According to preliminary data, the victim suffocated, poisoned by production fumes.

According to the publication, on the afternoon of June 3, the owner of a private brewery asked his friend from neighboring countries to work on the production site. Returning after a while, the owner of the enterprise noticed that the worker was not in place. After some time, one of the employees saw that one of the 2,000-liter vats of beer was open. Looking inside the container, employees found the body of a man at the bottom.

According to one version, he wanted to scoop up beer, however, inhaling carbon dioxide, he fell into a vat and died.

Earlier it became known that the cleaner of the bakery in the suburbs died in a dough mixer.