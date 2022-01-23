In Chekhov, near Moscow, a visitor burned alive in a change house. This is reported Telegram-channel “Podmoskovye today”.

According to the source, the fire occurred on the night of January 22-23 in the village of Popovka on the territory of a private house in an economic change house, where gas cylinders and canisters of gasoline were stored.

After the fire was extinguished, firefighters found a charred corpse among the rubble. Presumably, an auxiliary worker, a citizen of one of the CIS countries, burned down in a change house. At the moment, the incident is under investigation.

Earlier in Balashikha, the detainee burned to death in the police department.