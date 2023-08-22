A two-year-old girl ended up in intensive care after going to a bath complex near Moscow with her parents. She fell into the jacuzzi informs GSU SK of Russia in the Moscow region.

The incident occurred in one of the institutions in Ramenskoye. The unconscious child was pulled out of the water and hospitalized.

Investigators are establishing the causes and circumstances of the incident, the report said.

Earlier, in the Moscow region, a child was resuscitated, who almost drowned during outdoor recreation. A preschooler fell into the water when the adults were distracted.