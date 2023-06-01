In the Moscow region, a 14-year-old teenager stabbed his grandfather, grandmother and great-grandmother, informs GSU SK of Russia in the Moscow region.

According to the agency, on the night of May 30-31 this year, the teenager inflicted penetrating and superficial stab wounds on his great-grandmother and grandmother. Grandfather woke up to screams, to whom the boy caused non-life-threatening bodily injuries during the scuffle.

The teenager fled the scene but was found by the police. A criminal case has been opened on the fact of attempted murder of two or more persons. The issue of conducting an examination of the suspect in connection with inappropriate behavior and signs of intoxication is being resolved.

Earlier, an eight-year-old boy hit his father with a kitchen knife in the suburbs.