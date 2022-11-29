In Staraya Kupavna near Moscow, the teenager fell through the ice and died. This was reported to Moslent by the press service of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia for the Moscow Region.

“It happened on Monday evening, November 28, in the urban district of Bogorodsky, the city of Staraya Kupavna on Oktyabrskaya Street near house 17A. The body of a teenager born in 2008 was removed from the Kupavensky Pond by the employees of the SPSO-1 diving group and employees of Mosoblpozhspas, ”a representative of the department told the publication.

According to TV channel REN TV, two schoolchildren went out onto the fragile ice and fell into the water. One of them was able to get out, the second could not be saved.

