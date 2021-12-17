In Odintsovo near Moscow, an 11-year-old schoolboy broke his arm while beating a classmate. On Friday, December 17, reports “TVNZ”…

According to the publication, the quarrel took place against the background of the fact that in the art lesson one of the classmates asked another student to give him brown paint. The child who complied with the request could not hold the jar and accidentally knocked over the paint on his friend’s sweater.

The third participant, who was observing what was happening, found the situation amusing and laughed, which aroused the anger of his comrade. The latter promised revenge and beat the awkward classmate after school. Other students filmed the process.