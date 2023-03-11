A man stabbed himself in front of his wife and child. The incident occurred in Kotelniki near Moscow and was caught on a video published in Telegram-channel “What is there in Moscow?”.

The footage shows how the man stabbed himself several times in the chest area with a scream. After that, he lowered his hand, turned around and began to argue with the tenant who looked out of the window. The incident was observed by the wife and minor daughter of the brawler.

“The girl’s injury will remain”, “Poor child”, “An alcoholic is grief in the family,” netizens condemned the behavior of the hero of the video.

Earlier, a drunken Russian attacked grandparents with a knife. The 66-year-old pensioner died, his wife was hospitalized with injuries.