In Dmitrov close to Moscow, a person throughout a battle over the division of property killed a pensioner and her daughter, after which he dedicated suicide, reports SK PF within the Moscow area.

The incident occurred on the territory of a personal family SNT within the metropolis district of Dmitrov. The person fired a searching rifle on the aged landlady and her daughter. The ladies died from their accidents on the scene. After that, the person dedicated suicide.

In the meantime 360, citing a regulation enforcement supply, experiences {that a} 49-year-old Moscow official and her mom, born in 1951, have been killed. One other sufferer turned out to be the pensioner’s cousin.

A gun, 12 cartridges of 12 caliber and 6 cartridges from them have been withdrawn from the scene. After the incident, a homicide legal case was opened.

Earlier within the Vologda area, a person was detained, suspected of murdering his spouse and stepdaughter.