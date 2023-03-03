The brutal murder took place on the territory of Pavlovsky Posad near Moscow. The beaten, half-naked man was left to die on the street. About this on Friday, March 3, informs publication “Podmoskovye Segodnya”.

“A resident of the HOA “Aquarius” went for a walk with the dog and found the body of a man in the snow. She called the police, ”the message says.

Arriving law enforcement officers found that the young man was severely beaten. Investigative activities are currently underway.

Earlier, eyewitnesses reported on social networks about the attack on a man with a fatal outcome in the center of Podolsk near Moscow. The drunken men struck a passer-by with blows and left him to die on the street.