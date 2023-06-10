A 26-year-old Russian confessed to the murder of his 28-year-old cohabitant. He attacked a woman in an apartment in Voskresensk near Moscow while drinking alcohol together, informs Main Investigation Department of the Investigative Committee of Russia for the Moscow Region.

At some point, a verbal conflict began between them, which turned into a fight. The man first inflicted multiple blows on his victim, after which he strangled the woman.

Realizing what he had done, the Russian went to confess to the police. He is charged with murder under Article 105 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. The court in relation to the accused chose a measure of restraint in the form of detention.

