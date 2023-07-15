﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

The famous movie “Paddington 3” was recorded in Machu Picchu, just like “Transformers 7: Rise of the Beasts”. The English franchise used The Wonder of the World to film the sequel “Paddington Bear” and tells the story of how he visits his home country. This character is a classic figure in children’s literature in the United Kingdom, Australia and others.

Through its digital platforms, the Ministry of Culture reported that it provided the facilities for the authorization and filming procedures to the filming crew to shoot various scenes in the historic citadel. “The scenes were recorded to once again put the Peru on the big screen as the setting for an endearing story for the whole family,” says the institution.

The story of this new installment deals with the origins of the famous Paddington bear. The plot tells the story of the bear’s return trip to his native country to visit the Aunt Lucy, who now resides at the Home for Retired Bears. The whole Brown family will embark on an unexpected journey, through the Amazon jungle and over the mountain peaks, together with Paddington.

“In this way, our main cultural attraction, Macchu Picchuwill be in the eyes of the world,” says the Ministry of Culture. The two previous installments of the franchise were successful because they raised almost 500 million euros at the box office.