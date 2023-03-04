United States.- At the beginning of the year, Bad Bunny was involved in a strong controversy for having reacted aggressively against one of his followers, snatching the cell phone and throwing it into the sea, unleashing a whole revolution in social networks, now it is another famous person who is going through a similar situation.

It turns out that Chris Brown He has followed in the footsteps of Bad Bunny by snatching a fan’s cell phone and throwing it towards the public, which has sparked a strong controversy against him.

We invite you to read:

It has gone viral on the internet A video of Chris Brown throwing a fan’s cell phone towards the public after taking her on stage to dance for her and supposedly feeling ignored by her, because the woman was only recording on her cell phone and apparently talking to someone else.

At that moment, the American rapper decided to move his cell phone and put it on his legs, however, in the end he reacted in the worst way, because he did a bad move, causing great annoyance among his fans and who watched the video.

We invite you to read:

Notably It is not the first time that the American singer has been involved in such situationssince more than a decade ago he was accused of having beaten Rihanna, his partner at the time, being found guilty and serving his prison sentence, which classified him as a bad person and with aggressiveness problems.