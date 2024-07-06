The clips showed people outside the school walls trying in loud voices to teach answers to students’ questions in Dakahlia Governorate, north of the country.

These videos sparked anger on social media in Egypt, where many social media users called for an investigation into the incident.

On the other hand, others linked the widespread scenes of mass cheating to the movie “El-Lemby,” when the artist Abla Kamel recited the answers to her son “El-Lemby” via a loudspeaker from outside the school walls.

Ministry comment

The Egyptian Ministry of Education announced the formation of a special committee to correct all students’ answer sheets in the committee where the incident occurred, in light of the videos circulating about a parent communicating loudly with students outside the premises of one of the examination committees in Dakahlia Governorate.

The ministry explained in a statement that the exam will be cancelled and repeated for all committee students in the second round if the mass cheating is proven to be true and the answers are identical.

She added that all legal measures will also be taken against all those responsible for negligence in the incident.