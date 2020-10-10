I.In a small town in the United States, protests erupted over the death of a young black man. According to media reports, the reason was a district attorney’s decision on Wednesday not to bring charges against a police officer who allegedly shot and killed 17-year-old Alvin Cole in an argument outside a shopping mall in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin. According to a CNN report, the young man’s mother and sisters were also provisionally arrested during the protests.

The police of Wauwatosa, a small town in the Milwaukee metropolitan area just under 150 kilometers north of Chicago, announced on Friday evening (local time) on Twitter that a curfew had been imposed. The emergency services were attacked with bottles and had used tear gas in turn to end the “illegal gathering”. Demonstrators had rolled away containers in front of shops and blocked a street.

Cole’s family lawyer Kimberly Motley told CNN it was unclear why the mother and three sisters were arrested. They were dragged out of their car by the police. The mother, who walked with a stick, was then taken to the hospital with a big bump on her forehead and an injured arm. Mother and sisters are now at large again.

In the United States there have been repeated violent protests against black people over police violence this year. The best known case was the death of the African American George Floyd in a brutal police operation in Minnesota in late May. The police officer charged with murder was released on bail on Wednesday.