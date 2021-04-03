V.eterinary in the American state of New York put the famous giraffe to sleep on Friday (local time). “We mourn with her many fans near and far,” said the private zoo Animal Adventure Park in the small town of Harpursville, which was April’s last home. “The prints of her hooves in her enclosure will be blurred, but the traces she has left in people’s hearts will remain.”

In spring 2017, the zoo broadcast live images of April’s pregnancy on YouTube, making the animal an Internet sensation. More than a million viewers around the world followed the birth of the 1.75 meter tall and 59 kilogram heavy calf Tajiri with the help of the “Giraffe Cam”.

April caused a stir around the world and decisively advanced animal welfare, the zoo operators wrote in their message. The giraffe was therefore 20 years old and would have had up to five years ahead of it. But a joint disease made it necessary to euthanize, according to the veterinarians. All attempts at treatment with anti-inflammatory drugs and pain relievers have failed.