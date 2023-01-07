Guanajuato, Gto.- In Guanajuato, respiratory diseases are on the rise, reported the Federal Health Secretariat, In the first five days of January, four people died from COVID in the state, two were not vaccinated.

In 2022, as of December 24, respiratory diseases increased 36.3% in relation to the same period of 2021.

In the epidemiological bulletin published by The Federal Health Secretariat, it was reported that, in 2022 until December 24, 696 thousand 941 cases of acute respiratory infections were reported in the entity, while, in the same period of 2021, 511 thousand 330 were registered.

In 2022, it was women who were most affected by respiratory diseases, 54.8% of the cases (382 thousand 134) it was registered in this population, while 314 thousand 87 cases are men.

The cases of pneumonia and bronchopneumonia in Guanajuato registered a decrease 23.2%, because in 2021, up to December 25, 4,529 were reported and in 2022, 3,476 were reported, that is, 1,053 fewer cases.

The winter season has worsened the situation, the viruses that cause these diseases also circulate with the influenza virus and COVID, Doctors call this situation “tripledemia”.

In the first week of January so far, 736 cases of COVID, exceeding the 703 that were reported in November of last year; December closed with 3,823.

Health authorities urge the general population not to relax precautionary measures to avoid disease.

It is recommended: wash your hands, continue using face masks, hand gel and keep a healthy distance.